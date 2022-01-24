CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 Likely To Be Out Today, Check Official Statement Here

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Lakhs of students who took the term 1 exam are waiting for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results. As per some media reports, it is being expected that CBSE result can be out on Monday, January 24, 2022. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma was asked if the results will be announced on Monday or the week. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said,“(We) will let you know once confirmed.”

Another board official earlier gave his statement that the board will review the evaluation process from the third week of January. However, he too did not give a tentative date for the results. He said, "The COVID-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations."

After the release of CBSE term 1 exam result, students will be able to access the scorecards on the official websites. The list of official websites on which CBSE board exam results will be checked has been attached below. Students will also be able to check it through SMS, UMANG app, and through DigiLocker app too.

CBSE term 1 exam: Websites to check scores

cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here is how to check scores

Candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above to check CBSE class 10th results or class 12th results

On the homepage, look for the link which reads CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022

Candidates will then be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth

Post logging in, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through it, download the result and also take its printout for future references

How to check CBSE term 1 results via SMS

CBSE results may also be available through SMS. Students will be able to check results by registering their phone numbers. The SMS could be sent individually for both 10th and 12th classes.