CBSE Term 2 Admit Card For Private Candidates Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

CBSE term 2 admit card: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for term 2 exam for private candidates on Thursday, April 15, 2022. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 examinations can download the admit card now. CBSE private candidates admit card has been uploaded on the official website cbse.gov.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the admit cards have been released for both class 10 and class 12 students. The CBSE Class 10 Term 2 examinations will begin on April 26 and will end on May 24, 2022. Class 12 or intermediate exam will begin on April 26 and will continue till June 15, 2022. The CBSE term 2 examination will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across the country. The direct link to check CBSE term 2 private candidate admit card has also been attached below.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click look for in focus tab and click on the link which reads, "Admit Card for Private Candidate for Examination 2021-2022 "

Step 3: In the next step candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to select an option- Application no, Previous Roll number and year, Candidate name.

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their user ID, password, and security pin to login.

Step 5: Post logging in, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Candidates should cross-check the details mentioned on it and download it. They should also make sure to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download admit card for private candidate for examination 2021-2022

CBSE term 2 exams: Check exam day guidelines here