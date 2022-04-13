CBSE Term 2 Admit Cards 2022: Where And How To Download Classes 10, 12 Term-2 Hall Tickets

Quick links:
CBSE Term 2 Admit Card: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 admit cards on its official website. Candidates of classes 10 and 12 who will appear for the CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 can download their hall tickets online. The CBSE term 2 admit cards have been uploaded on cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 will begin from April 26, 2022. The admit cards can be downloaded using the affiliation number of schools. The principal of each school should download the hall tickets of their students and distribute among them.
CBSE term 2 exams will be held in offline mode. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours. The exam will have both objective and subjective questions, case-based, situation-based, open-ended shot answer and long answer type questions on the lines of National Education Policy 2020.