CBSE Term 2 Admit Cards 2022: Where And How To Download Classes 10, 12 Term-2 Hall Tickets

CBSE Term 2 admit card

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 admit cards on its official website. Candidates of classes 10 and 12 who will appear for the CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 can download their hall tickets online. The CBSE term 2 admit cards have been uploaded on cbse.gov.in. 

CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 will begin from April 26, 2022. The admit cards can be downloaded using the affiliation number of schools. The principal of each school should download the hall tickets of their students and distribute  among them. 

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card: Here's how to download CBSE Term 2 admit cards 2022

  • Visit the official website of cbse.gov.in
  • Click on the e-pareeksha tab given on the homepage
  • Click on the link that reads 'Admit Card/Centre Material for exam 2021-22' 
  • Key in the required login credentials
  • The CBSE term 2 hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its print out. 

Here's direct link to download CBSE Term 2 admit cards 2022

CBSE term 2 exams will be held in offline mode. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours. The exam will have both objective and subjective questions, case-based, situation-based, open-ended shot answer and long answer type questions on the lines of National Education Policy 2020.

