Last Updated:

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam To Begin From April 26, Check Full Details Here

CBSE term 2 board exam for both class 10 and 12 will begin from April 26, 2022. The complete schedule has not been released yet but will be out soon.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Cbse term 2 board exam

Image: PTI


CBSE term 2 board exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Board exam term two schedule. The term II board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will begin from April 26, 2022. As scheduled, the board exams will be conducted in offline mode. As of now, the detailed timetable has not been released yet. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website cbse.gov.in. Till then the board has released the term II sample papers for both classes 10 and 12. Sample paper clarifies that exams will be conducted in a descriptive model with long and short-form questions.

Once the date sheet is finalized, Board will be releasing the dates on official websites and on official social media accounts. For the first time, the Board is conducting exams in two terms. CBSE official notification reads, "This decision was taken due to the uncertainty arising out of COVID-19 pandemic."

The examinations will be conducted in an offline mode. CBSE in the notification mentioned that exams will commence from April 26, 2022. Official notification mentions, "The pattern of question papers will be same as that of sample question papers hosted on Board's website". 

CBSE term 1 results

Meanwhile, the board has not yet released the class 10 and 12 term-1 result. It is expected to be out by next week. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites by following the steps mentioned below. 

Here is how to check term 1 results

  • Candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above to check CBSE class 10th results or class 12th results
  • On the homepage, look for the link which reads CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022
  • Candidates will then be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth
  • Post logging in, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should go through it, download the result and also take its printout for future references
Tags: Cbse term 2 board exam, Cbse term 2 board exam dates, Cbse term 2 date sheet
First Published:
COMMENT