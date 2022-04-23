CBSE Term 2: Board To Conduct Live Webcast On Modalities For Conduct Of Exam On Apr 25

CBSE Term 2 Exams: Central Board of Secondary Education has released a circular on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The circular reads that the CBSE will be conducting a live webcast on modalities for the conduct of CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. The live webcast is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, April 25, 2022 in the first half at 11 am. It is to be noted that the webinar duration will be 1 hour.

Board to explain role and responsibilities of functionaries

It has been decided by the Board to conduct a live webcast with the aim of explaining the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries. Students will be able to watch the webinar on the YouTube channel. The letter also mentions that the schools will have to set up to watch the live stream of the webcast.

As per schedule, the live webcast will begin with the keynote address of Dr. Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE. The webinar is expected to eliminate all future complications. The Board has directed all the schools to attend this webinar and non-compliance of instructions for watching this webinar by any school will be viewed seriously.

CBSE Scraps 2-term exam system: Overview

Post considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23. A new curriculum has been designed accordingly and has been released on the official website. The board has decided that the term I and Term II policy will not be applicable in this academic year. Instead, the Board will be conducting the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23.

The circular reads, "Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly. Details are available at the link"