CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Hindi Exam Analysis: Students Found Paper Bit Tricky But Not Lengthy

CBSE Term 2 class 10 Hindi exam analysis has been mentioned below. As per popular opinion, paper was not that difficult and was not lenghthy.

Ruchika Kumari
Image: PTI


CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the class 10 term 2 Hindi paper on May 18, 2022. Both Hindi A and Hindi B papers were conducted across various centres in offline mode. The Hindi B- paper was of 40 marks and was 'simple but lengthy'. One of the students who took the exam said, "The Hindi-B paper was very easy but slightly lengthy according to me and my friends. This time paper consists of only two sections, one is the writing section and other is literature section. Questions in the literature section were direct and simple and based on NCERT". He further said that the writing section of paper was totally based on logical understanding.

Teachers' reaction to Hindi Paper

Class 10 students had to write a short story, and letters, and also do paragraph writing. The Hindi teacher said that the paper did not include anything unpredictable which was a relief to the students. Another teacher said, "The difficulty level of the question paper was easy to moderate, with most of the questions being based on Understanding and Application."

He further added, "A few long-answered questions in Literature Section were analytical, thought provocative, and required an in-depth understanding of the lesson content. On the other hand, short answer questions were direct and easy."

Most of the students completed the exam on time

Although few questions were thoughtful and reflective, it has been observed that most of the students completed their paper on time. A student who took the paper today said, "I found paper little bit tricky and lengthy, however, I was able to complete my paper on time."

CBSE Term 2 Exam instructions

  • Hall tickets must be brought to the exam hall. Along with hall tickets, they should also not forget to carry their school ID card with them. Students should also read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card beforehand and follow them. 
  • As per the examination guidelines, students will have to wear masks at all times and also maintain social distancing.
  • Students must note that they will have to reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam time to avoid crowding at the centres.
  • The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams in 2022 will be a two-hour examination that will be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.
  • Candidates should know that they should not carry a mobile phone, Bluetooth, or earphones to the exam centre.
  • In cases found violating the rules, strict action will be taken against them.
