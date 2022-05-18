CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Hindi Exam Analysis: Students Found Paper Bit Tricky But Not Lengthy

CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the class 10 term 2 Hindi paper on May 18, 2022. Both Hindi A and Hindi B papers were conducted across various centres in offline mode. The Hindi B- paper was of 40 marks and was 'simple but lengthy'. One of the students who took the exam said, "The Hindi-B paper was very easy but slightly lengthy according to me and my friends. This time paper consists of only two sections, one is the writing section and other is literature section. Questions in the literature section were direct and simple and based on NCERT". He further said that the writing section of paper was totally based on logical understanding.

Teachers' reaction to Hindi Paper

Class 10 students had to write a short story, and letters, and also do paragraph writing. The Hindi teacher said that the paper did not include anything unpredictable which was a relief to the students. Another teacher said, "The difficulty level of the question paper was easy to moderate, with most of the questions being based on Understanding and Application."

He further added, "A few long-answered questions in Literature Section were analytical, thought provocative, and required an in-depth understanding of the lesson content. On the other hand, short answer questions were direct and easy."

Most of the students completed the exam on time

Although few questions were thoughtful and reflective, it has been observed that most of the students completed their paper on time. A student who took the paper today said, "I found paper little bit tricky and lengthy, however, I was able to complete my paper on time."

CBSE Term 2 Exam instructions