Last Updated:

CBSE Term 2 Exam For Class 10, 12 Begins Today, 35 Lakh Students To Appear

CBSE term two exams for class 10 and 12 will begin on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Registered students will have to follow these guidelines while taking exam.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Cbse

Image: PTI


CBSE term 2 exam is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. This year, over 35 lakh students have got themselves registered to take class 10th or 12th board exams. Ahead of exams, the Board conducted a webinar of around 1-hour duration to teach functionaries on the preparation for the term 2 board exam and to clarify their roles in its administration. The admit card was issued well before the commencement of exam and students should make sure to carry the printout of the same to exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams. 

COVID protocols to be followed

The CBSE board exam is being conducted in offline mode. Therefore all the COVID guidelines have to be followed. It is mandatory to wear masks at all times, maintain social distance and use sanitizers whenever required. CBSE has announced that it will be paying Rs 5 per candidate per day for sanitization of school every day and for making arrangements of masks, sanitizer, soaps etc. to ensure cleanliness at the examination premises. CBSE will be providing Rs 5000 per centre for an infrared thermometer.

Check webinar highlights here

Official statement reads, "To ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres, CBSE conducted a Webinar today which was attended by more than 26,000 schools and the staff."

"CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. As the examinations would be conducted after COVID hence, CBSE has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of examination," the statement added.

CBSE Term 2 exam 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

  • As mentioned above, it is mandatory to carry hall ticket to the exam hall. Along with hall tickets, candidates should also not forget to carry their school ID card with them.
  • Students must note that they will have to reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam time to avoid crowding at the centres. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams in 2022 will be a two-hour examination that will be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.
  • Students will be given an extra 20 minutes of additional time to read and go through the question papers. Invigilators will have to make sure that the reading time must be only used to read the question papers.
READ | CBSE Term 2 exams: CBSE to hold live webinar on exam preparation today
READ | Rahul Gandhi calls CBSE "Central Board of Suppressing Education" for modifying syllabus
READ | CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 begin tomorrow; Check important instructions here
READ | CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam begins tomorrow, here's how to download CBSE 12th admit card
READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exams to begin from April 26; Board issues important guidelines
Tags: Cbse, Cbse term 2 exam, Cbse board exam
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND