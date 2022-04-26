CBSE Term 2 Exam For Class 10, 12 Begins Today, 35 Lakh Students To Appear

CBSE term 2 exam is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. This year, over 35 lakh students have got themselves registered to take class 10th or 12th board exams. Ahead of exams, the Board conducted a webinar of around 1-hour duration to teach functionaries on the preparation for the term 2 board exam and to clarify their roles in its administration. The admit card was issued well before the commencement of exam and students should make sure to carry the printout of the same to exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.

COVID protocols to be followed

The CBSE board exam is being conducted in offline mode. Therefore all the COVID guidelines have to be followed. It is mandatory to wear masks at all times, maintain social distance and use sanitizers whenever required. CBSE has announced that it will be paying Rs 5 per candidate per day for sanitization of school every day and for making arrangements of masks, sanitizer, soaps etc. to ensure cleanliness at the examination premises. CBSE will be providing Rs 5000 per centre for an infrared thermometer.

Check webinar highlights here

Official statement reads, "To ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres, CBSE conducted a Webinar today which was attended by more than 26,000 schools and the staff."

"CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. As the examinations would be conducted after COVID hence, CBSE has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of examination," the statement added.

CBSE Term 2 exam 2022: Check exam day guidelines here