CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Begin Tomorrow; Check Important Instructions Here

CBSE Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary is all set to conduct the term-2 exams for both class 10 and 12 students on April 26, 2022. Class 10 students must note that their examinations will commence on April 26 and continue till May 24, 2022. Class 12 exams will begin on April 26 and will last until June 15, 2022. Ahead of the examination, the board has released examination guidelines that students need to follow.

CBSE Term 2 Exams: Admit Card

All those students who are going to appear in the examination must download their admit cards from the official website of the CBSE. In case students fail to download the admit card they will not be allowed to take the exams. Follow the below-given steps to download the admit card.

CBSE Term 2 Exam instructions

As previously stated, hall tickets must be brought to the exam hall. Along with hall tickets, they should also not forget to carry their school ID card with them. Students should also read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card beforehand and follow them.

As per the examination guidelines, students will have to wear masks at all times and also maintain social distancing.

Students must note that they will have to reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam time to avoid crowding at the centres.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams in 2022 will be a two-hour examination that will be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Students will be given an extra 20 minutes of additional time to read and go through the question papers.

Invigilators will have to make sure that the reading time must be only used to read the question papers.

Candidates should know that they should not carry a mobile phone, Bluetooth, or earphones to the exam centre.

In cases found violating the rules, strict action will be taken against them.

Image: PTI/ Representative