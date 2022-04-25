CBSE Term 2 Exams: CBSE To Hold Live Webinar On Exam Preparation Today

CBSE Live Webinar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to hold a live webcast on the term-2 exams in all 2022 modalities today, April 25, 2022, at 11 am. The live webinar will begin with the address of CBSE chairman Vineet Joshi. The live webcast will last for one hour, during which the Board will explain examination preparation as well as the roles and responsibilities of functionaries. The live webinar will also be recorded and made available on the official YouTube channel of CBSE. The Board has decided to conduct a live webcast to explain the preparations for examinations and the roles and responsibilities of functionaries. The live webinar will be available on the YouTube channel, "the CBSE said in a statement.

CBSE asks all affiliated schools to make arrangements to watch live webinar

CBSE has asked all the affiliated schools to make the necessary arrangements to set up to watch the live stream of the webcast. The CBSE stated that with the assistance of schools and students, the board will be able to successfully conduct examinations. As per the board, it is compulsory for all schools to attend this webinar, and non-compliance with instructions for watching this webinar by any school may result in severe action against the school, the board noted. Recently, the Board has declared that the examination pattern will be restored to the pre-pandemic single-exam format from the next academic year, i.e., 2022–23. Per the official information, the Class 10 and 12 board exams will not be divided into two parts.

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Websites to watch CBSE Live Webinar

The live webcast will start at 11 a.m. and will be available on the YouTube channel "BoardExams@CBSE."

The live webinar will also be available on the official Twitter account of CBSE.

The link to the live webinar will also be available on the official website of the CBSE.

Image: PTI/ Representative