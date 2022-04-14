CBSE Term 2 Exams To Begin On April 26, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Central Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to conduct the class 10 and class 12 second term exams. In a recent move, the board has released the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines that will be followed by registered candidates who will be taking the exams. The list of guidelines released can be checked here.

CBSE class 10 exams will begin on April 26 and will continue till May 24, 2022. CBSE class 12 exams will also begin on April 26 but will end on June 15, 2022. CBSE has recently released the admit cards for CBSE term 2 exams. The hall tickets for both classes 10 and 12 have been released. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

CBSE term 2 exams: Check guidelines here

It is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. Candidates are also advised to take their school ID cards with them. Entrance to the examination hall would be on the presentation of the CBSE Roll Number/ Admit Card, which should be duly signed by the principal of their respective schools as well as their own signatures. Students will have to follow all instructions given on the admit card issued by the Board.

Even though COVID guidelines have been relaxed in many places, candidates will have to follow the protocols while taking exams. They will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing and carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle.

CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams 2022 will be a two-hour examination that would be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates are advised to reach the centre at least an hour before the exam timing so as to avoid crowding and co-operate management. Candidates will be getting 20 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. This time should be utilised to only read the question paper.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card: Follow these steps to download CBSE Term 2 admit cards 2022