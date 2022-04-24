CBSE Term 2 Exams To Begin On April 26, Check Guidelines & Instructions To Be Followed

Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct term 2 exams for both class 10 and class 12 students from April 26, 2022. Ahead of conducting the exams, the board recently released the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines that should be followed by candidates who will be taking the exams. The instructions and do's and don'ts can also be checked here.

Class 10 students must know that the class 10 exams will begin on April 26 and the last paper will be conducted on May 24, 2022. CBSE class 12 exams will also begin on April 26 and will conclude on June 15, 2022. All those registered students who have not yet downloaded their hall tickets can download them now by following these steps. Candidates must not forget that it is compulsory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams.

CBSE term 2 exams: Check guidelines and instructions to be followed

Admit card is a must: As mentioned above, it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. Along with hall tickets, they should also not forget to carry their school ID card with them. Students should also read all the instructions mentioned on admit card beforehand and follow the same.

COVID guidelines to be followed: With many states witnessing a rise in COVID cases, it is mandatory to follow the protocols while taking exams. Students will have to wear masks at all times and also maintain social distancing.

Reach exam centre before time: Students should know that they will have to reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam time to avoid crowding at centres. CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams 2022 will be a two-hour examination that would be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Additional time to read question papers: Students will be getting 20 minutes of additional time to read and go through the question paper. Invigilators will have to make sure that this time is used only to read question papers.

Do not carry any device: Candidates should know that they should not carry a mobile phone, Bluetooth or earphones to the exam centre. In case found violating the rules, strict action will be taken against them

Know how to download class 10, 12 term 2 admit cards