CBSE Term 2 Practical Exams 2022 Begin Today; Check Examination Guidelines Here

CBSE Term 2 Practical Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE-affiliated schools will conduct term 2 practical examinations from today, March 2, and will continue till 10 days before the theory examinations. CBSE term 2 theory papers will begin on April 26. Students must take note that the board has asked everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and other safety measures.

"To avoid crowding and social distancing, the school may consider splitting the group or batch of students into sub-groups of 10 students each. The first group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pens and paperwork and vice-versa, "reads the official notice issued by the CBSE."

The schools will conduct the internal exam for all Class 10 regular students, and external examiners will be assigned to assess the practical exams of Class 12 regular candidates. The CBSE has directed schools to post the results of practical exams online."The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of the respective class. "No extension of dates shall be considered by the board," reads the official notification.

CBSE Practical Exam 2022 for Class 10, 12; Check examination guidelines

Students have to strictly follow COVID-19 rules like wearing face masks, gloves, maintaining social distance, etc. during examinations. They are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer.

The CBSE has asked schools to create a batch of 10 students so that practical examinations can be divided into subgroups to maintain social distancing.

Bringing the admit card to the examination center is mandatory for all.

Candidates must arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled reporting time.

Candidates must take note that they should not take mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets with them to examinthe ation centre.

Candidates appearing for the computer science practical exams, students must be well aware of the syntaxes and the algorithms used in the entire syllabus.

Students must reach their schools early on the day of the practicals.

The Board has asked students to follow the social distancing protocol that has been made effective by schools.

