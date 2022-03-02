CBSE Term 2 Practical Exams 2022 Begin Today; Check Examination Guidelines Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
CBSE Term 2 Practical Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE-affiliated schools will conduct term 2 practical examinations from today, March 2, and will continue till 10 days before the theory examinations. CBSE term 2 theory papers will begin on April 26. Students must take note that the board has asked everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and other safety measures.
"To avoid crowding and social distancing, the school may consider splitting the group or batch of students into sub-groups of 10 students each. The first group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pens and paperwork and vice-versa, "reads the official notice issued by the CBSE."
The schools will conduct the internal exam for all Class 10 regular students, and external examiners will be assigned to assess the practical exams of Class 12 regular candidates. The CBSE has directed schools to post the results of practical exams online."The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of the respective class. "No extension of dates shall be considered by the board," reads the official notification.