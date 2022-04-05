Last Updated:

Fact Check: Has CBSE Revised Weightage For Term 1 And 2 Exams To 30:70 Ratio?

A notice circulating on social media claims that CBSE has decided to revise term 1 and term 2 mark weightage to 30:70. Here's a fact check.

CBSE bas decided to revise the weightage of marks in term 1 and term 2 exams to 30:70 ratio.

Notice circulating on social media

False

CBSE marking scheme: Several reports doing the rounds on social media claims that the Central Board of Secondary Education will revise the criteria for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 result calculation. A notice has been circulated on various social media platforms in which CBSE has said that the break up for the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 examinations will be in a 30:70 ratio. The circular mentions that 30 percent weightage will be given to Term 1 result and 70 percent to Term 2 result. 

However, CBSE has stated that the above claims made in the notice is fake. CBSE took to Twitter to state that the notice doing the rounds on social media is fake. CBSE has also advised the students to rely only on the official notices that are uploaded on the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in.

 

Board suggested Term 1 and Term 2 to have equal weight

In a circular released on March 11, the board had said that the weightage will be decided at the time of the declaration of Term II result and the final performance will be calculated accordingly. It was being said earlier that the marks distribution could be 50% for each term in cases where both are conducted online.

Students demanded a 30:70 weightage

Unhappy with their Term-I marks, many students and even teachers demanded that the first term exams should have only 30% weightage as opposed to 70% for Term-II exams. Many students have claimed that they witnessed widescale cheating during Term-I exams and said that this was unfair to those who honestly studied. A private school recently wrote to CBSE about reducing the weightage of the Term I examination for the 2021-2022 session for both classes 10 and 12. Addressing a letter to CBSE Chairperson Vineet Joshi, National Progressive Schools' Conference (NPSC) had also said that the Term-I weightage should be 20-30% while for CBSE term 2 exam it should be 70-80%.

"It was observed that during the Term I examinations, which were conducted at the home centres, many schools adopted unfair means and malpractices. Consequently, many students of these schools scored full marks in most of the subjects. We are sure that CBSE must also have received a similar feedback on this issue," the NPSC said in its letter. 

