CBSE To SC: Petitioners Cannot Claim Detailed Scorecard Of All Class 10 School Students

CBSE scorecard: CBSE told the Supreme Court of India on Friday, March 4, 2022, that detailed scorecards of Class 10 Results cannot be provided to the petitioners in Odisha School Case. The Odisha School case began after a plea was filed by students alleging that the school had indulged in malpractice against Class 10 students during their CBSE Class 10 Assessments.

The petition filed by advocate Ravi Prakash claimed that the school had "illegally demanded money and put undue pressure on students to take admission in class 11 in the same school and to get good scores in class 10". The matter was heard by the bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

As per the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a three-member enquiry committee had concluded the matter in its August 2021 inquiry report that the school had prepared the result of Class 10 students as per the tabulation policy of the board.

Official statement highlights

“The petitioners are entitled to know their internal assessment marks, the highest average in the preceding three years and the marks assigned by the result committee to them, from their school. But that does not mean that they can claim the attendance sheet, report of result committee and detailed scorecard of all the students of Class 10 of their school,” stated the Controller of Examinations in the affidavit presented to the apex court.

Upon receiving the enquiry of this case in August 2021, a three-member committee was formed by CBSE to look into the matter. The committee later declared that the CBSE Class 10 Results were in accordance with the tabulation policy and the report submitted with them “did not support the said contention of the petitioners”.

By filing the plea, students from the Odisha school had asked CBSE to review and declare their result afresh based on the board's evaluation policy of May 1, 2021, after collecting the correct record from the school.

The plea has further stated that an “exemplary cost may be imposed on the school for causing mental trauma and harassment to the petitioner students”. The petitioners alleged that marks in their CBSE Class 10 Result were illegally deducted upon their refusal to take admission in Class 11 in the same school.