CBSE To Stop Physical Evaluation Of OMR Answer Sheets At Centres From Today

Central Board of Secondary Education is currently conducting the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 for classes 10th and 12th at various centres across India. Board has released an important notice on official website cbse.gov.in. The notice informs about the change in rules for the remaining papers. CBSE has decided to scrap the same day evaluation from Thursday, December 16, 2021. CBSE has also announced that it will be releasing the CBSE answer keys anymore. CBSE has not officially released any statement which states the reasons for this change.

"The practice of evaluation on the same day in the examination centre is being stopped from December 16. All the Centre Superintendents will pack and seal the OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the examination is over in the presence of the Observer. The Centre Superintendent and Observer will sign on the sealed parcel and will mention the time of packing also," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to affiliated schools.

Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj further said, "Once OMRs are packed and sealed, the same will be dispatched to the concerned regional office. After dispatch, the receipt of dispatch will also be uploaded as per practice"

CBSE Term 1 exam details

Till now the OMR answer sheets were first physically evaluated at the exam centre by school teachers and then they used to send it for a digital evaluation. However, through official notification, the board has now asked for physical evaluation to be stopped from Thursday onwards. It will be applicable for the remaining exams that will continue till December 30, 2021. The Centre Superintendents have been told to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly and fairly. In case of any deviation from the safety and security of the examination, CBSE will be liable to take action against the Centre Superintendent and the school as per its affiliation and examination bye-laws of the board.

CBSE paper evaluation: Official announcement