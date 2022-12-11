CBSE Warns Against Fake Class 10th, 12th Date Sheets; Check Practical Exam Guidelines Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice warning students about the fake CBSE Date Sheet 2023 that is circulating on social media platforms. As of now, the board has not confirmed the official date of the examination, but it is expected that the date sheet will be released sometime soon. According to the previous announcement made by the examination authority, the board will conduct theory examinations for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year between May 15 and June 30, 2023.

List of websites to check CBSE date sheet 2023

Main: cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in

Academic: cbseacademic.nic.in

Result: result.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Exam Date: 2023-23: Here's how to download the date sheet

Step 1: In order to download the CBSE Class 10 Exam Date 2023-23, candidates are required to visit the official site of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Step 4: Download the page and take a printout of it for further reference.

CBSE releases issues guidelines for students, authorities for Classes 10, 12 Practical Exams

Earlier, CBSE released an official notice regarding the preparation of practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 that begin on January 1, 2023. To check the official notice, students can visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The latest notification released by CBSE features guidelines for students, school authorities, and regional offices.

"All the stakeholders are requested to take the following necessary actions to ensure timely completion of practical examinations, internal assessments, and project assessments," reads the notice.

Guidelines for the students:

According to the official notice, candidates and parents are required to make sure that their subjects of study are mentioned correctly in the list of candidates (LOC) submitted by the respective schools. Candidates, parents, and guardians are advised to be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical exams are to be held. As per the schedule set by the board, students must appear in the practical exam on the mentioned date, as no second chance to appear for the same will be provided by the board if missed. Students are advised to contact their schools in case of any problem or query with respect to the above points.

For Schools and Regional Offices:

The board has directed schools to ensure that the syllabus for practical examinations is completed well in advance. Schools should ensure that all necessary arrangements, including the preparation and stocking of laboratories as well as the identification of internal examiners, have been made well in advance. Schools must ensure that all students and their parents or guardians have been informed about the CBSE date sheet for practical exams. The regional offices should ensure that the guidelines for conducting practical exams are shared with the schools as soon as they are released by the CBSE headquarters. The regional offices must also ensure that the practical exams are completed by all schools within the notified schedule. Also, the scores and marks for the same were uploaded on time

