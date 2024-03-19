×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 13th, 2022 at 19:47 IST

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 to be out tomorrow; Here's how to check

CGBSE Results: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the CGBSE Board Results 2022 on May 14, 2022. Here's how to check

Reported by: Amrit Burman
CGBSE results
Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the CGBSE Board Results 2022 on May 14, 2022. After the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 results, candidates will be able to check them by visiting the official website of CGBSE (cgbse.nic.in). Students can also check the results on results.cg.nic.in after declaration. Students should keep in mind that they will need the roll numbers from their admit cards to check the results. This year, more than eight lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams that were held in March. 

CGBSE Result 2022: Here's how to check  CGBSE 10th Result 2022 | CGBSE Class12th result

  • Step 1: To check the CGBSE result candidates need to visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.
  • Step 3: Enter the requested credentials and click on the "submit" option.
  • Step 4: The outcome of your board exam will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Review and download your results,

Chhattisgarh Board toppers of classes 10, 12 to get free helicopter rides

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupes Baghel recently announced that the top students in Class 10 and 12 will be given a free helicopter ride. The state government will provide free air rides to the top 10 students in the 10th and 12th board examinations. "Air travel is something everyone desires. "I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," CM Baghel announced. "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," he added.

Advertisement

Published May 13th, 2022 at 19:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

a few seconds ago
Delhi pollution

Pollution

5 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

17 minutes ago
Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad's Daughter

Rohini Acharya

18 minutes ago
CDS General Anil Chauhan

CDS on China

23 minutes ago
Jobs

DSSSB Recruitment 2024

23 minutes ago
Crime

Man Stabs Kin

25 minutes ago
Israel

Israel Kills Hamas Comm.

26 minutes ago
Cash seized in Karnataka's Chikkodi

Cash Seized in Karnataka

3 hours ago
Indian Air Force Set to Get 1st LCA Mark 1A Fighter Jet Soon

Light Combat Aircraft

4 hours ago
Chickenpox Grips Kerala With Over 6000 cases: Here Are All The Symptoms And Prevention Tips

Chickenpox in Kerala

4 hours ago
ISRO Announces Internship and Student Project Trainee Schemes: Here’s How to Apply

ISRO Internship

5 hours ago
Obama and Sunak's meeting in spotlight amid Kate Middleton's absence

Obama to Rishi Sunak

5 hours ago
Indian Student Abhijeeth Paruchuru found killed in US forest

Indian Killed in US

5 hours ago
Gunshot shot dead

Teacher Shot Dead

5 hours ago
Elon Musk’s Starship Captures Breathtaking Images of Earth | In Pictures

Starship Elon Musk

5 hours ago
Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan

6 hours ago
Canada's housing focus

Canada housing focus

6 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News12 hours ago

  2. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News14 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo