Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the CGBSE Board Results 2022 on May 14, 2022. After the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 results, candidates will be able to check them by visiting the official website of CGBSE (cgbse.nic.in). Students can also check the results on results.cg.nic.in after declaration. Students should keep in mind that they will need the roll numbers from their admit cards to check the results. This year, more than eight lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams that were held in March.

CGBSE Result 2022: Here's how to check CGBSE 10th Result 2022 | CGBSE Class12th result

Step 1: To check the CGBSE result candidates need to visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Enter the requested credentials and click on the " submit " option.

" option. Step 4: The outcome of your board exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review and download your results,

Chhattisgarh Board toppers of classes 10, 12 to get free helicopter rides

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupes Baghel recently announced that the top students in Class 10 and 12 will be given a free helicopter ride. The state government will provide free air rides to the top 10 students in the 10th and 12th board examinations. "Air travel is something everyone desires. "I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," CM Baghel announced. "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," he added.