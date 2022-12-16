CGBSE 2023 Class 10th, 12th Examination Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

The examination schedule for classes 10th and 12th has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination or class 12th exam will commence on March 1 and will end on March 31. The Examination for High School Certificate Examination or class 10th examination will commence on March 2 and will end on March 24. Candidates can check the detailed CGBSE 2023 examination schedule by visting the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Along with the examination schedule, the examination authorities have also released the physical Traning Diploma Examination (1st year and 2nd year ) examination schedule. As per the schedule, the exam will begin on March 1 and will end on March 13.

CGBSE 2023 class 10th exam date sheet

Subject Exam Date Hindi March 02, 2023 English March 04, 2023 Mathematics March 10, 2023 Science March 13, 2023 Vocational Course March 15, 2023 Social Science March 17, 2023 Third Language March 21, 2023 Music for the visually impaired and drawing for deaf students March 24, 2023



Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet

Subjects Exam Date Hindi March 01, 2023 English March 03, 2023 History, Business Studies March 06, 2023 Geography, Physics March 11, 2023 Political Science, Chemistry March 14, 2023 Sociology March 16, 2023 Psychology March 21, 2023 Mathematics March 25, 2023 Biology March 27, 2023 IT, Healthcare March 28, 2023 Sanksrit March 29, 2023 Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayam, Kannada, Sindhi March 31, 2023

CGBSE Board Exams 2023: Here's how to check the exam schedule

Step 1: To check the exam schedule, visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Main Exam Year 2023 Time Table".

Step 3: Automatically, a new pdf would open on the screen.

Step 5: Check and take the print for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to CGBSE 2023 Class 10th Exam

