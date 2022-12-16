CGBSE 2023 Class 10th, 12th Examination Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
The examination schedule for classes 10th and 12th has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination or class 12th exam will commence on March 1 and will end on March 31. The Examination for High School Certificate Examination or class 10th examination will commence on March 2 and will end on March 24. Candidates can check the detailed CGBSE 2023 examination schedule by visting the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Along with the examination schedule, the examination authorities have also released the physical Traning Diploma Examination (1st year and 2nd year ) examination schedule. As per the schedule, the exam will begin on March 1 and will end on March 13.
