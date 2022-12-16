Last Updated:

CGBSE 2023 Class 10th, 12th Examination Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

CGBSE 2023: The examination schedule for classes 10th and 12th has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Check dates here.

CGBSE

The examination schedule for classes 10th and 12th has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination or class 12th exam will commence on March 1 and will end on March 31. The Examination for High School Certificate Examination or class 10th examination will commence on March 2 and will end on March 24. Candidates can check the detailed CGBSE 2023 examination schedule by visting the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Along with the examination schedule, the examination authorities have also released the physical Traning Diploma Examination (1st year and 2nd year ) examination schedule. As per the schedule, the exam will begin on March 1 and will end on March 13. 

CGBSE 2023 class 10th exam date sheet

  • Hindi
  • March 02, 2023

 
  • English
  • March 04, 2023

 
  • Mathematics 

 
  • March 10, 2023

 
  • Science
  • March 13, 2023

 
  • Vocational Course

 
  • March 15, 2023

 
  • Social Science

 
  • March 17, 2023

 
  • Third Language

 
  • March 21, 2023

 
  • Music for the visually impaired and drawing for deaf students

 
  • March 24, 2023
Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet

  • Hindi

 
  • March 01, 2023

 
  • English
  • March 03, 2023

 
  • History, Business Studies

 
  • March 06, 2023

 
  • Geography, Physics

 
  • March 11, 2023

 
  • Political Science, Chemistry

 
  • March 14, 2023

 
  • Sociology
  • March 16, 2023

 
  • Psychology
  • March 21, 2023

 
  • Mathematics

 
  • March 25, 2023

 
  • Biology
  • March 27, 2023

 
  • IT, Healthcare

 
  • March 28, 2023

 
  • Sanksrit
  • March 29, 2023

 
  • Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayam, Kannada, Sindhi

 
  • March 31, 2023

 

CGBSE Board Exams 2023: Here's how to check the exam schedule

  • Step 1: To check the exam schedule, visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Main Exam Year 2023 Time Table".
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new pdf would open on the screen.
  • Step 4: A pdf will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check and take the print for future reference.
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to CGBSE 2023 Class 10th Exam 

