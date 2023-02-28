CGBSE Board Exams 2023: How To Download Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards

CGBSE admit card 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has uploaded the class 10th and 12th admit cards for CGBSE Board Exams 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website. The CGBSE admit card 2023 is available on - cgbse.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, CGBSE class 10 exam 2023 will be held between March 2 and 24. CGBSE class 12 exams will be held between March 1 and 31. Students must take the printout of their admit cards to the exam centre on the day of the exam. Candidates must note that they will not get entry to the exam hall without their CGBSE admit cards.

How to download CGBSE admit card for class 10th

Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “CGBSE class 10 admit card 2023” download link

Key in your roll number or your name and your father’s name and submit

Your CGBSE admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

How to download CGBSE admit card for class 12th

Visit the official website of the CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “CGBSE class 12 admit card 2023” download link

Enter your roll number or your name and your father’s name and submit

Your CGBSE 12th admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download CGBSE class 10th admit card 2023

Direct link to download CGBSE class 12th admit card 2023