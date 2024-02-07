English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

CGSOS Date Sheet 2024 released for Chhattisgarh Open School exams, check full schedule here

The CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet has been released by the Chhattisgarh State Open School. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
The CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet has been released by the Chhattisgarh State Open School, and candidates intending to participate in the board examination can now view the timetables for Chhattisgarh Open School's 10th and 12th classes on the official website of CGSOS at sos.cg.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the Class 10 board examination is scheduled to commence on March 11 and will conclude on April 3, 2024. Similarly, the Class 12 board examination will begin on March 9 and conclude on April 6, 2024. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are set to take place from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

How to check CGSOS Date Sheet 2024

To access the CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet, candidates can follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official website of CGSOS at sos.cg.nic.in.
  2. Click on the CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet link available on the homepage.
  3. A new page will open, allowing candidates to check the datesheets for 10th and 12th grades.
  4. Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to download CGSOS date Sheet 2024

According to the datesheet, practical examinations should be completed by April 6, 2024, in the state. High school practical exams can be undertaken on the day of the Higher Secondary theory examination, and vice versa. Students are advised to obtain information about the date and time of practical examinations by contacting their examination center. For further details, candidates can refer to the official website of CGSOS.

Notable dates for the CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 Open Board 2024 Schedule include:

CGSOS Class 10 Open Board 2024 Schedule:

  • 11 March 2024, Monday: Mathematics
  • 12 March 2024, Tuesday: Urdu
  • 14 March 2024, Thursday: Science
  • 16 March 2024, Saturday: English
  • 19 March 2024, Tuesday: Home Science
  • 22 March 2024, Friday: Social Science
  • 26 March 2024, Tuesday: Economics
  • 28 March 2024, Thursday: Business Studies
  • 1 April 2024, Monday: Hindi
  • 2 April 2024, Tuesday: Marathi
  • 3 April 2024, Wednesday: Sanskrit

CGSOS Class 12 Open Board 2024 Schedule:

  • 9 March 2024, Saturday: Home Science
  • 11 March 2024, Monday: Accounting
  • 12 March 2024, Tuesday: Biology
  • 13 March 2024, Wednesday: Politics
  • 15 March 2024, Friday: Physical Education
  • 18 March 2024, Monday: Hindi
  • 21 March 2024, Thursday: Chemistry
  • 23 March 2024, Saturday: English
  • 28 March 2024, Thursday: Mathematics
  • 2 April 2024, Tuesday: History
  • 3 April 2024, Wednesday: Commerce
  • 4 April 2024, Thursday: Geography
  • 6 April 2024, Saturday: Economics
Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

