Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's How To Download

Chhattisgarh Board Admit Card: The admit card for the class 10 and 12 board exams has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). All those students who are going to appear in the examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at cgbse.nic.in from Friday, February 25. As per the schedule, the CGBSE Class 10 board exam in 2022 will be held from March 3 to 23, and the Class 12 exams are set to take place from March 2 to 30.

CGBSE 10,12 Admit Cards 2022: Here's how to download Chhattisgarh Board Admit Card

Step 1: To download the CGBSE 10th and 12th Admit Cards, candidates need to visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Admit cards for High School and Higher Secondary Main Examination 2022 have been issued."

Step 3: Enter your log-in information (roll number or date of birth) and submit.

Step 4: The CGBSE 10th and 12th hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save the document to your computer and print it for future reference.

Chhattisgarh Board Datasheets

Subject Date First Language March 3, 2022 Second Language March 5, 2022 Social Science March 8, 2022 Science March 10, 2022 Organised retailing, Information Technology, Automobile Service Technician, Healthcare, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware March 12, 2022 Maths March 15, 2022 Third Language March 21, 2022 Music, Drawing and Painting March 23, 2022

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)