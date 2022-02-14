Chhattisgarh Open School Exams: CGSOS Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Released; Check Dates

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Chhattisgarh Open School Exams: The date sheet for the CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams has been released by the Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS). According to the examination schedule, the CG Open School exams are set to take place beginning on April 1, 2022. The CGSOS Class 12 exams are scheduled to take place between April 1 and May 2, whereas the CGSOS exams for Class 10 will be conducted from April 4 to 30.
The exams will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am in physical mode. Candidates who have applied for the CGSOS exams in 2022 can check and download the timetable by visiting the official website - sos.cg.nic.in. To check the examination schedule candidates can follow the below-given steps. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.
According to the official notice, it reads, "The CGSOS will be conducted strictly according to the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|