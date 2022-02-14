Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh Open School Exams: CGSOS Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Released; Check Dates

Chhattisgarh Open School Exams: The date sheet for the CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams has been released by the Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS).

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Open School Exams: The date sheet for the CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams has been released by the Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS). According to the examination schedule, the CG Open School exams are set to take place beginning on April 1, 2022. The CGSOS Class 12 exams are scheduled to take place between April 1 and May 2, whereas the CGSOS exams for Class 10 will be conducted from April 4 to 30.

The exams will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am in physical mode. Candidates who have applied for the CGSOS exams in 2022 can check and download the timetable by visiting the official website - sos.cg.nic.in. To check the examination schedule candidates can follow the below-given steps. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022: Official Notice

According to the official notice, it reads, "The CGSOS will be conducted strictly according to the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule."

Exams Date Sheet 2022: Here's how to download the datesheet

  • Step 1: To check the examination date, candidates need to visit the official website - sos.cg.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Schedule High School/Higher Secondary Year 2022 (April-May)" link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a PDF file will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Candidates can download the examination date sheet for future reference.

Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022 | Class 10

  • Events
  • Date
  • Home Science
  • April 4
  • English
  • April 7
  • Science
  • April 9
  • Hindi
  • April 12
  • Marathi/ Urdu
  • April 13
  • Business Studies
  • April 18
  • Mathematics
  • April 21
  • Sanskrit
  • April 23
  • Economics
  • April 25
  • Social Science
  • April 30

Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022 | Class 12

  • Exam
  • Dates
  • Home Science
  • April 1
  • Chemistry
  • April 5
  • Biology
  • April 8
  • Physics
  • April 11
  • History
  • April 13
  • Mathematics
  • April 18
  • Economics
  • April 19
  • Political Science
  • April 20
  • Accounts
  • April 21
  • Geography
  • April 22
  • Commerce
  • April 23
  • Hindi
  • April 28
  • English
  • May 2

