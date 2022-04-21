CISCE Exams | Vaccination Must Not Be Mandatory For Appearing In ICSE, ISC Exams: Minister

CISCE Board Exams: The ICSE and ISC Board Exams 2022 for classes 10th and 12th will be held on April 26, 2022. While the students are preparing for the examination, there are a lot of questions and confusion that have emerged regarding the COVID vaccine. One of the confusions that the students are having is whether they will be allowed to sit for the exam if they are not vaccinated. Up till now, there has been no official confirmation from the board side on this issue.

However, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad came forward to answer the queries of the students who are to appear in the board exams. Taking to Twitter, Varsha Gaikwad wrote, "Some students of the ISCE board have reached out to me regarding an advisory, dated January 4, 2022, issued by the CISCE, mandating Covid vaccination for all those appearing for the ISCE and ISC exams starting April 25th."

Vaccination should not be mandatory for appearing in ICSE, ISC exams: Varsha Gaikwad

Some students of the ISCE board have reached out to me regarding an advisory, dated Jan 4, 2022, issued by the

CISCE, mandating Covid vaccination for all those appearing for the ISCE and ISC exams starting April 25th. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 21, 2022

She further stated that the Union government had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court confirming that the COVID vaccine would not be mandatory for citizens. Gaikwad noted that some schools are citing it, saying that unvaccinated students will not be allowed to write the Board exams. "This is despite the Center's affidavit in the Supreme Court that vaccines aren't mandatory, "she tweeted.

While vaccines are a life saver against Covid not allowing unvaccinated students to take exams will be discriminatory. I would therefore urge the CISCE and the @EduMinofIndia to

issue an urgent clarification in this regard. My office has already contacted the CISCE on the matter — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 21, 2022

In her concluding tweet, Gaikwad that students should be allowed to sit in the examination and she asked the education ministry of India to issue a clarification on this. She also urged CISCE Board to provide clear guidelines in this regard. "While vaccines are a lifesaver against COVID, not allowing unvaccinated students to take exams would be discriminatory. I would therefore urge the CISCE and the EduMinofIndia to issue an urgent clarification in this regard. My office has already contacted the CISCE on the matter," she tweeted.

More details

Notably, this is for the first time that CISCE is conducting annual examinations in two semesters. Class 10, 12 Semester 1 exam are over and results have also been released. The ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams will commence on April 25 and ICSE exams will end on May 23 and ISC exams will conclude on June 13. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.