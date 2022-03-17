CISCE ISC Semester 2 Examination Schedule Revised Due To JEE Main 2022, Check New Dates

Class 12 Semester 2 Exam: The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has rescheduled the dates for class 12th ISC semester 2 exams 2022. CISCE has revised the ISC date sheet to avoid clash with JEE Mains 2022 dates. ISC semester 2 exams which were earlier scheduled to be held between April 25 to June 6 will now be held between April 26 and June 13.

It is noteworthy that NTA had earlier released a revised schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2022. This was done as the students had requested NTA to revise their schedule because it was clashing with some of the board exam dates. JEE Main 1st phase exam was earlier scheduled to begin on April 16. But then it was rescheduled to begin from April 21.

“The National Testing Agency has recently declared revised dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session 1. A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates,” CISCE official notice reads.

April 26, 2022 - English - Paper 1 (English Language)

April 28, 2022- Commerce

April 30, 2022- Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 2, 2022- English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

May 5, 2022- Economics

May 7, 2022- Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 9, 2022- Mathematics

May 11, 2022- History

May 13, 2022- Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory

May 14, 2022- Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 17, 2022- Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 20, 2022- Accounts

May 23, 2022- Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

May 25, 2022- Sociology

May 27, 2022- Political Science

May 30, 2022- Psychology

June 1, 2022- Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory

June 3, 2022- Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)

June 4, 2022- Legal Studies

June 6, 2022- Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages

June 8, 2022- Business Studies

June 10, 2022- Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)

June 13, 2022- Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics

