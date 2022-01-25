CISCE Issues Notification About SWAYAM Online Courses For Students Of Classes 11 & 12

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released a notification on Monday, January 24. 2022. The notification is related to the registration and enrollment of Class 11 & 12 students on the SWAYAM portal. The notification mentioned that post-registration, candidates will be able to access online classes and courses offered by NCERT.

SWAYAM stands for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds. Ministry of Education launched it in July 2017. SWAYAM is a platform that offers Massive Open Online Courses or MOOCs. NCERT has been offering online courses for the School Education system in 11 subject areas (Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English and Sociology) for classes XI and XII. Interested students can register themselves by March 31, 2022. Here is how interested students can avail themselves of the free online courses.

CISCE’s official notification reads, “In the current cycle, NCERT is offering 28 MOOCs across 11 subjects for students of classes XI and XII from December 20, 2021 to May 31, 2022. The enrollment for the courses is open till 31st March, 2022. The NCERT MOOCs flyer is attached herewith having course details and the clickable links for the information page. Keeping the current scenario of COVID-19, these online courses can support continuous learning of students in virtual mode”

Here is how to apply for SWAYAM Online Courses

Candidates should go to the SWAYAM portal - swayam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on sign-in option and register using the correct credentials

Post-registration, candidates will have to click on ‘Continue with SWAYAM’

In the next step, click on ‘Secondary and Sr. Secondary Courses (NCERT)’

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to choose the preferred course

Candidates should click on ‘Enroll the Course on SWAYAM’ and enroll themselves.

The aim of encouraging students to enroll in these online courses is to keep the learning process, which has had many breaks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, continuous for students. The creation of the SWAYAM portal was done as an attempt to bridge the digital divide for students who remain untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy. The goal is to make education accessible for all.

SWAYAM not only offers online courses for school education, but also offers courses for out-of-school education, undergraduate education, and post-graduate education. The courses are free of cost, however, to receive a SWAYAM certificate, learners should register for the final proctored exams that require a fee and attend the designated centres on specified dates in person. For more information related to online courses available for students, candidates should go to swayam.gov.in