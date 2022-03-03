CISCE Releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester II Examination 2022 Timetable

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has announced on Thursday, March 3 that it will be conducting the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th semester 2 exams from April 25. The council has released the timetable and exam schedule on its official website.



For more information, students are free to check the official CISCE website cisce.org. As per the council, the timetables have been prepared to keep in mind the dates of various competitive examinations. The timetables are also available in the Circular Section of the CAREERS Portal, as well as, on the CISCE's website.

CISCE releases exam dates for Class X & XII

The ICSE semester two examination for Class tenth will commence on April 25 and will conclude on May 20. Each exam will begin at 11 am and will be of 90 minutes duration (1 and ½ hours). The question papers will be distributed 10 mins before the commencement of exams, which is sharp at 10:50 am, therefore the students have been advised to reach the examination centre before time.



The ISC semester II exams for class 12 will also begin from April 25 and the last examination will be held on June 6. The exam will begin at 2:00 pm, however, the question papers will be distributed 10 mins prior at 1:50 pm. Previously, CISCE has directed the schools to conduct pre boards examinations in March-April.

CISCE conducts exams in two terms

CISCE is conducting the board exams in two terms this year. Other than this, CBSE and many state boards have adopted a similar exam pattern to combat any issue in board exams results. Last year, board exams were cancelled and students were assessed on alternative assessment criteria. To avoid the same situation this time, board exams were divided into two parts this year. The term one exam has already been conducted and the CISCE term 2 exam schedule will be released shortly.



Image: Shutterstock