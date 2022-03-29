CISCE Shares Important Instructions For ISC Semester 2 Exams, Check Here

CISSE Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released a slew of guidelines for Class 12 students who are going to appear in the ISC Class 12th Semester 2 Examination. According to the official notice, the examination will commence on April 26, and the result will be announced in the month of July 2022 through the conveners to the heads of schools. The Council has also released the examination schedule for the Semester 2 Exam.
ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: Check important guidelines
- Candidates must be seated in the examination hall five minutes before the commencement of the examination.
- During the examination, students need to follow COVID-related protocols.
- Students are advised to answer only the number of questions mentioned in the question paper.
- On the top sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signature and also write their unique ID, index number, and subject.
- Students must take note that they don't need to write the question.
- Any student found using unfair means will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE.
- Students can check CISCE official Notification here.
ISC Semester 2 Exam Date Sheet
|
Date
|
Time
|
Subjects
|
|
|
- English - Paper 1 (English Language)
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Elective English
- Hospital Management
- Indian Music - Hindustani (Paper 1)
- Carnatic Music
- Western Paper
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory
|
|
|
- Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
|
|
- Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory
|
|
|
- Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)
|
|
|
- Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics
Image: PTI/ Representative