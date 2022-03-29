CISCE Shares Important Instructions For ISC Semester 2 Exams, Check Here

CISSE Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released a slew of guidelines for Class 12 students who are going to appear in the ISC Class 12th Semester 2 Examination. According to the official notice, the examination will commence on April 26, and the result will be announced in the month of July 2022 through the conveners to the heads of schools. The Council has also released the examination schedule for the Semester 2 Exam.

ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: Check important guidelines

Candidates must be seated in the examination hall five minutes before the commencement of the examination.

During the examination, students need to follow COVID-related protocols.

Students are advised to answer only the number of questions mentioned in the question paper.

On the top sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signature and also write their unique ID, index number, and subject.

Students must take note that they don't need to write the question.

Any student found using unfair means will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE.

Students can check CISCE official Notification here.

ISC Semester 2 Exam Date Sheet

Date Time Subjects Tuesday, April 26, 2022 2:00 pm English - Paper 1 (English Language) Thursday, April 28, 2022 2:00 pm Commerce Saturday, April 30, 2022 2:00 pm Elective English

Hospital Management

Indian Music - Hindustani (Paper 1)

Carnatic Music

Western Paper Monday, May 2, 2022 2:00 pm Economics Thursday, May 5, 2022 2:00 pm Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory) Saturday, May 7, 2022 2:00 pm Mathematics Monday, May 9 2:00 pm History Wednesday, May 11 2:00 pm Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory Friday, May 13 2:00 pm Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory) Saturday, May 17 2:00 pm Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) Tuesday, May 20 2:00 pm Accounts Friday, May 23 2:00 pm Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) Monday, May 25 2:00 pm Sociology Wednesday, May 27 2:00 pm Political Science Friday, May 30 2:00 pm Psychology Saturday, June 1 2:00 pm Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory Monday, June 3 2:00 pm Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory) Tuesday, June 4 2:00 pm Legal Studies Wednesday, June 6 2:00 pm Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages Friday, June 8 2:00 pm Business Studies Monday, June 10 2:00 pm Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory) Thursday, June 13 2:00 PM Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics

Image: PTI/ Representative