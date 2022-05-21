CISCE To Go Back To Final Exam Pattern For Class 10, 12 From 2023; Check Details Here

CISCE board exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations released a notice on May 20, 2022. The notice mentions that the board will conduct CISCE 10th, 12th board exams once from next academic year. It is to be noted that this year, due to the COVID pandemic, the syllabus and exams were divided into two parts. Next year, the ICSE, ISC Board exams 2023 will be conducted in the month of February/ March. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website of CISCE on cisce.org and can be checked by all the concerned candidates.

It is to be noted that this will be applicable for both matrics as well as inter-exams. In line with this, the Board has also revised the syllabus for ICSE and ISC examinations for selected subjects. The revised syllabus can also be checked on the official website of CISCE. The board has directed the affiliated schools to plan the academic calendar accordingly so that students can prepare for the examinations.

CISCE exam pattern: Check official notification highlights here

Official notification reads, "It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only ONE EXAMINATION at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023. Please note the Syllabus for the ICSE & ISC Year 2023 Examination has been revised in select subjects. The revised syllabus is available on the CISCE website, under the Publication Section. You are requested to plan the academic calendar in your respective schools accordingly, so as to prepare the students adequately for the examinations."

Notice further reads, "It may further be noted that the specimen papers for all subjects will be made available on the website of the CISCE i.e., www.cisce.org in the month of July 2022. You are further requested to disseminate this important information to all your students, teachers, parents, and guardians."

Delhi HC seeks CISCE & centre's response on plea seeking uniform syllabus up to 12th

The Delhi High Court on May 2, issued a notice to the Centre related to a PIL filed in the Court. The PIL demands the adoption of a uniform syllabus and curriculum up to Class 12 across all educational boards. The plea demands a uniform education system. The plea was heard by a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla on May 2, 2022. Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Social Justice and Government of NCT Delhi. Along with them, the national boards like CBSE, CISCE are also required to respond the PIL. With this, the matter has been scheduled for August 30, 2022.