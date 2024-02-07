Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

CISCE to release ISC, ICSE admit cards 2024 soon, Here's how to download class 10th, 12th

The admit cards for the ICSE and ISC exams are expected to be released soon, possibly next week. Students can download the admit cards from the official website

Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Students outside Board Exam Centre | Image:PTI/ File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the dates for the class 10th and 12th board exams. The class 12th exams will be held from February 12 to April 3, while the class 10th exams will be held from February 21 to March 28. The admit cards for the ICSE and ISC exams are expected to be released soon, possibly next week. Students can download the admit cards from the official website of CISCE.

To download the CISCE class 12th exam admit card, students cannot directly download their admit card. The school administration can download the ISC admit card using the provided login credentials. The download and distribution of the admit card to students falls under the responsibility of the school authorities. The steps to download the ISC class 12th admit card are as follows:

How to download CISCE admit cards 2024 

  1. Visit the official website of CISCE - cisce.org.
  2. Look for the "Admit Card" option under the notification section.
  3. Click on the "ISC 12th Admit Card 2024" option.
  4. Use the authorized school login credentials to log in.
  5. A list of admit cards for all the students of class 12 will open up on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout of the admit card.

The CISCE admit card is an important document that contains details of the student, such as the student's name, roll number, exam center name, and code, scanned photograph and signature of the student, and subjects that the student will appear for. Students must carry their admit cards to the exam hall, failing which they won't be allowed to write their examinations. The admit card can be downloaded only through the school login, and candidates are required to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Students must carefully check their details on the admit card and in case of any discrepancies, reach out to their school authorities. The CISCE affiliated schools are a close-knit group comprising about 2750 plus schools spread across the country.

It is important to note that candidates are required to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. The admit card can be downloaded only through the school login. Students must carefully check their details on the admit card and in case of any discrepancies, reach out to their school authorities.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

