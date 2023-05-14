CISCE Toppers List 2023: 9 Students In ICSE, 5 Students In ISC Get 1st Rank; Check Names

CISCE has released the toppers' list of ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th results 2023. The results of ICSE and ISC were announced today, May 14 at 3 pm. The pass percentage of ICSE results 2023 is 98.94% while for ISC, it is 96.93%. Read on to know about ICSE, ISC topper list of this year.

ICSE, ISC Topper List 2023

This year, 9 students have scored 1st rank in ICSE Results 2023. Moreover, five students got 1st rank in ISC class 12 results. Check their names here.

ICSE Class 10th Toppers 2023

Rushil Kumar Annanya Karthik Shreya Upadhyay Advay Sardesai Yash Manish Bhasein Tanay Sushil Shah Hiya Sanghavi Avishi Singh Sambit Mukhopadhyay

ISC Topper 2023

Riyaa Agarwal Ipshita Bhattacharyya Mohd Aryaan Tariq Subham Kumar Agarwal Manya Gupta

CISCE Result 2023 details

This year, 237,631 candidates appeared for the ICSE exams. Out of them, 128,131 are boys, and 109,500 are girls. In ISC Class 12 exam, the total number of boys who appeared for the exam is 51,781. The total number of girls who took ISC exam is 46724.

ICSE Results 2023: Region-wise analysis

North: 98.65%

East: 98.47%

West: 99.81%

South: 99.69%

ISC Results 2023: Region-wise analysis

North: 96.51%

East: 96.63%

West: 98.34%

South: 99.20%

Girls outshine boys in ICSE and ISC exams 2023

Girls have outshone boys in both, ICSE and ISC exams 2023. Check their pass percentage here.

Class 10

Girls: 99.21%

Boys: 98.71%

Class 12