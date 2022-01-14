COVID: RBSE 12th Board Practical Exams Postponed, New Dates To Be Out In Feb

Rajasthan Board Exams 2022: Like the past two years, COVID is again impacting the exam schedule. This time, RBSE 12th exam 2022 is being impacted due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Considering the sharp rise, Rajasthan Board has decided to postpone class 12 Practical Exams. The new dates have not been announced yet and will be announced through a order which will be released later. For more details, candidates can visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To be noted that Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan recently released the date sheet of RBSE 12th Board Exams 2022. The practical exams which stand postponed now were scheduled to be conducted from January 17, 2022. However, it now stands postponed considering the increase in COVID cases.

RBSE 12th exam 2022 postponed: Check official announcement

Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla, Cabinet Minister for department of education this announcement on Twitter. He tweeted, "The practical examinations of class 12th which are going to start from January 17 in the state have been postponed till further orders. Due to the increasing corona infection, 25 districts in the state have come under the Red Zone. In view of these circumstances and on the advice of experts, this decision has been taken."



When will new dates be announced?

It is being expected that the Rajasthan Board will announce new dates for these exams soon. State government is fully focusing on the measures that can be taken to control the spread of virus. State government will be conducting a review meeting in February 2022. Considering the situation of COVID at that time, a decision will be taken. Tweeted, "In the present situation, it is more important to protect children from corona infection, than to conduct practical examination. Dr. Kalla said that in February, after a proper review of the circumstances, a decision would be taken regarding the conduct of practical examinations for the training of children."

RBSE 12th Board Exams 2022 were supposed to be held in nearly 6,000 exam centres. These centres would conduct the exams for both classes 10 and 12. The Main exams are expected to begin on March 3, 2022. However, till now it has not been postponed. Students are advised to keep an eye on official website for being updated.