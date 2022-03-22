CUET: How Will UGC Conduct Common Entrance Test For Central Universities?

CUET 2022: University Grants Commission has released a notification on Tuesday, March 22 which reads that it is now mandatory to take CUET in order to be eligible to take admission in Undergraduate courses in central universities. Earlier the admission was done on the basis of marks scored in class 12, which will not be considered as minimum eligibility now. Now from the academic year 2022-23, candidates will have to take the CUET exam and clear the same in order to be eligible to take admission in any of the central universities in India.

NTA to conduct CUET from 2022-23

The CUET will be conducted by NTA which is National Testing Agency. It will be conducted under University Grants Commission. The Central University Entrance Test will be held in the first week of July 2022, and its registration is expected to begin in the first week of April, said UGC Chairman Dr. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar while interacting with media on Monday, March 21, 2022. However, as of now, the exact date for registration as well as the exam has not been announced. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on UGC as well as NTA's official website for being updated.

The UGC chairman on March 21 said that for 2022-23, National Testing Agency will be conducting CUET for both UG & PG courses. Chairman said that all central exams will accept the scores for admission. "It is compulsory for all central universities to take admission on basis of CUET," said UGC chairman. This year, Delhi University is also likely to take admission on the basis of CUET scores. However, clarification related to this will be out on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

CUET to be conducted in 13 languages