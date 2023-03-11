Date Sheet For NIOS Class 10th And 12th Released. Direct Link In The Article

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the date sheets for NIOS class 10, and 12 for all the Indian exam centres.

The candidates who will be appearing this year for the examination can find the complete date sheet on the official website at https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/.

Schedule for the NIOS class 10 and 12 exams

As per the data sheet's schedule, public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May 2023 will commence from April 6, 2023, to May 8, 2023. The exams will be held in a single shift - from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm or 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Result to be out after 6 weeks of exams

It is to be noted that the result will be announced six weeks after the examination and the migration-cum-transfer certificate and the marksheet-cum-certificate will be issued by NIOS through their respective AIs.

Here's how to check NIOS class 10, and 12 date sheet

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/

Click on the Notification tab

Click on “Notification for Theory Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April 2023 – All India Exam Centres”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

Here's a direct link to check the date sheets for NIOS class 10, and 12 - CLICK HERE