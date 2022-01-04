Delhi Govt Asks School Principals To Upload Status Of Vaccination For Children Everyday

Delhi school principals have been asked to upload the status of vaccinated students on a daily basis. They have been instructed to inform the education department about the status by 4 PM every day. This has been decided with the aim of ensuring a large vaccination rollout for children in order to protect them from COVID and its variants. Directorate of Education has issued a notice regarding the same informing principals about this decision.

“Heads of Schools shall daily upload the status of vaccinated school students and inform the education department by 4 pm without fail. Class teachers must ensure that parents are informed to take their children to the nearest vaccination site earmarked for vaccination of children between 15 to 18 years of age,” read the notice from the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Delhi schools to be COVID vaccination centre

Many schools over the state have been identified as COVID vaccination centres. In such case, parents can accompany the children during the process and verification can be done immediately with the school authorities. In cases where the school is not a vaccination centre rather it is a temporary camp, the heads of the school are required to contact the district immunization officer. It is to be done so that a team can be sent from the school for verification.

Vaccination status in India

In India, the vaccination drive for 15-18 age group children began on January 3, 2022. Over 40 Lakh got vaccinated on the first day itself with Covaxin. In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Delhi government announced the closure of schools and colleges in the city on December 28, 2021.

This decision was taken after the government issued a Yellow Alert in Delhi, as the case positivity rate touched 0.5% at that time. Currently, Delhi is witnessing around 4,000 COVID cases daily. Apart from schools, colleges, and all academic institutions, the government has ordered the closure of cinema halls, while malls have been permitted to operate in an odd-even manner, and the offices across the states are instructed to function at only 50% capacity. Schools and other educational institutes have been asked to teach students through an online mode.