Delhi, UP & MP Schools To Reopen For Offline Classes From Feb 14; See Complete List Here

Post monitoring the decline in COVID cases, many state governments have decided to reopen schools for primary classes too. It is to be noted that as of now, many states have already reopened the schools for senior and senior secondary schools. In a recent update, it has been announced that schools will be reopened for primary classes too. The list of states which are reopening schools for offline classes has been attached below.

UP schools to reopen from Feb 14 for classes nursery to 12

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed schools to reopen for all classes. As per the latest guidelines issued by the state government, Uttar Pradesh schools will reopen on February 14, 2022, for classes Nursery to Class 12. This decision was taken when schools had already resumed offline lectures for some classes and online classes were being carried out for junior classes. Schools in UP have been reopened in view of the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state. Anyone coming to school will have to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and wear masks inside the school and college premises, and students have been strictly asked to show no negligence regarding the safety measures.

Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 9 & 10 from Feb 14

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, February 14. He said that decisions regarding pre-university college and degree colleges will be taken later. Amid the Hijab row, schools and colleges across the state were given a three-day holiday till February 10. This development comes after CM Bommai chaired a high-level meeting with Education Minister BC Nagesh, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and officials of both departments.

MP Govt orders opening of schools, hostels with full attendance

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday ordered the opening of schools and hostels across the state with full capacity with immediate effect, in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, an official said. The school education department's order was issued in compliance of the directives issued by the state home department, the official said.

Delhi schools reopening for offline classes

In the National capital, schools for students from 9 to 12 have been reopened on February 7, 2022. Whereas, schools for students from nursery to Class 8 will reopen on February 14, 2022.

Ensure senior secondary students attend offline classes regularly: Delhi govt to schools

With CBSE announcing the Board exam dates, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed the heads of schools to ensure that students of senior secondary sections, classes 10 and 12, attend classes regularly. A statement has been issued by DoE which reads that for the next two months, teachers should aim for 100 per cent student attendance. Teachers are also told to make full use of the time in completing the syllabus and preparing students for the upcoming board exams. During the meeting, it was decided that attention would be given to practical work.

"After online classes for a long time, it has become very important to focus better on the practical classes of children so that they can get hands-on learning experience," the statement read, as reported by PTI.

Image: PTI