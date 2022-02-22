Last Updated:

DHSE Kerala +2 Exam 2022 Time Table Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

DHSE Kerala +2 exam 2022 time table has been released on the official website. The highlights as well as complete schedule can be checked here.

DHSE Kerala

DHSE Kerala +2 exam 2022: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has released the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Mode Time Table 2022. The students who will be appearing in the upcoming exams can check the schedule now. The intermediate exam will begin from March 16, 2022. For more details related to DHSE Kerala +2 timetable, candidates can go to the official website – dhsekerala.gov.in. 

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Time Table 2022 highlights that the subjects without practical exams will be conducted between 9:45 am and 12:30 pm. Subjects with practical exams will be conducted between 2 pm and 4:45 pm in the afternoon session. Highlights of the Kerala board class 12 timetable can be checked here.

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Time Table 2022: Check important dates here

  • As per DHSE Kerala class 12 timetable, the exam will begin on March 16, 2022
  • The 12th model exams will conclude on March 21, 2022

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Time Table 2022: Check complete schedule here 

Subjects

Date(s)

Accountancy, History, Islamic History & Culture, Communicative English, Electronic Systems (Morning)

March 16, 2022

Physics, Geography, Music, Gandhian Studies, English Literature (Afternoon)

March 16, 2022

Economics, Journalism (Morning)

March 17, 2022

Geology, Statistics, Computer Application, Home Science (Afternoon)

March 17, 2022

Business Studies, Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology (Morning)

March 18, 2022

Chemistry, Sanskrit Sastra, Political Science (Afternoon)

March 18, 2022

English Part 1 (Morning)

March 19, 2022

Part 2 Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology (Afternoon)

 March 19, 2022

Mathematics, Part 3 Languages, Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya (Morning)

March 21, 2022

Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Electronics (Afternoon)

March 21, 2022

Students are advised to download and take printout of schedule for future reference. Candidates should know that they will be getting 15 minutes of cool time. To be noted that it has been included in the schedule timing.

