Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Essential tips for students to boost retention power for CBSE Board Exams 2024

The ability to retain and recall information is not only crucial for exam performance but is also a skill that will serve students well throughout.

Nandini Verma
education news, students, exam
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

As the CBSE Board Exams 2024 approach, students often find themselves grappling with the challenge of retaining vast amounts of information. The ability to retain and recall information is not only crucial for exam performance but is also a skill that will serve students well throughout their academic journey. Pratibha Sharma, Academic Director of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir has shared with Republic World  some practical and effective strategies to boost retention power, fostering a deeper understanding of subjects and ensuring success in the upcoming CBSE Board Exams.

        Understanding retention:

Advertisement

Retention is a multifaceted process that involves encoding, storing, and retrieving information. To improve retention power, it's essential to adopt holistic approaches that encompass various aspects of your lifestyle, study habits, and mental well-being. Let's delve into practical tips that go beyond rote learning, promoting a more profound and lasting understanding of the mater

 Effective study techniques

Mind mapping: Harness the power of visual aids like mind maps to organize information in a structured manner. This technique not only enhances memory but also facilitates the connection of concepts, making it easier to remember intricate details.

Active recall: Transform passive reading into an active engagement with the material. Create flashcards, develop self-made quizzes, or simulate a teaching scenario to reinforce your understanding and retention of concepts.

Advertisement

Chunking: Break down complex information into smaller, manageable chunks. By focusing on understanding and memorizing one chunk at a time, you'll find it easier to connect related ideas.

·        Optimal study environment:

Advertisement

Minimize distractions: Select a quiet and well-lit study space. Turn off notifications on electronic devices to minimize distractions and create an environment conducive to focused learning.

Comfortable seating: Ensure your study area has comfortable seating. A relaxed body promotes better concentration and information retention during prolonged study sessions.

Advertisement

Regular breaks: Incorporate short breaks during study sessions. Scientifically proven, the brain's ability to retain information diminishes after a certain period of continuous focus.

·        Healthy lifestyle choices:

Advertisement

Adequate sleep: Prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Sleep plays a crucial role in memory consolidation, allowing your brain to process and store information effectively.

Balanced diet: Fuel your brain with a well-balanced diet rich in nutrients. Omega-3 fatty acids are particularly beneficial for cognitive function and memory.

Advertisement

Hydration: Stay hydrated throughout the day. Dehydration can negatively impact cognitive functions, including memory and focus.

·        Regular exercise:

Advertisement

Physical activity- Engage in regular physical exercise. Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, promoting the growth of new neurons and enhancing overall cognitive function.

Yoga and meditation- Incorporate relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation into your routine. These activities can reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance memory retention.

Advertisement

·        Time management:

Effective planning- Develop a comprehensive study schedule that allocates sufficient time to each subject. Prioritize challenging subjects during peak concentration hours for optimal understanding and retention.

Advertisement

Revision strategy- Regularly revisit previously studied material. Utilize spaced repetition, a technique involving revisiting information at increasing intervals, to reinforce memory and improve long-term retention.

·        Social support:

Advertisement

Study groups: Collaborate with classmates by joining or forming study groups. Teaching concepts to others not only solidifies your understanding but also enhances memory retention through active engagement.

Family support: Seek encouragement and understanding from your family. Regular discussions about your study goals and progress can provide emotional support and alleviate stress.

Advertisement

·        Positive mindset:

Affirmations: Cultivate a positive mindset through daily affirmations. Positive self-talk can boost confidence and create a conducive mental environment for effective learning and retention.

Advertisement

Visualization: Visualize success in your exams. Create mental images of yourself confidently answering questions and completing the exams successfully. Visualization can instill a sense of achievement and motivation.

Gratitude: Express your gratitude to everyone who has been helpful in your academic journey thus far, particularly your parents and your teachers. Even if you cannot do it personally, maintain a gratitude journal. Gratitude is a powerful tool, to emotionally charge the brain and make you perform better.

Advertisement

Improving retention power is a gradual and ongoing process that requires dedication and a well-rounded approach. Remember, academic success is not solely about memorization but about understanding and retaining knowledge for the long term. Consistency and a holistic approach will undoubtedly pave the way for success in the CBSE Board Exams 2024. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranbir, Alia, Vicky To Work Solely On Love And War Till Christmas 2025?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Toddler Seen Playing With A King Cobra

    Info13 minutes ago

  3. Delhi's Pragati Maidan Sees Design flaws, Cracks, Needs Total Overhaul

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement