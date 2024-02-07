Advertisement

As the CBSE Board Exams 2024 approach, students often find themselves grappling with the challenge of retaining vast amounts of information. The ability to retain and recall information is not only crucial for exam performance but is also a skill that will serve students well throughout their academic journey. Pratibha Sharma, Academic Director of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir has shared with Republic World some practical and effective strategies to boost retention power, fostering a deeper understanding of subjects and ensuring success in the upcoming CBSE Board Exams.

Understanding retention:

Retention is a multifaceted process that involves encoding, storing, and retrieving information. To improve retention power, it's essential to adopt holistic approaches that encompass various aspects of your lifestyle, study habits, and mental well-being. Let's delve into practical tips that go beyond rote learning, promoting a more profound and lasting understanding of the mater

Effective study techniques

Mind mapping: Harness the power of visual aids like mind maps to organize information in a structured manner. This technique not only enhances memory but also facilitates the connection of concepts, making it easier to remember intricate details.

Active recall: Transform passive reading into an active engagement with the material. Create flashcards, develop self-made quizzes, or simulate a teaching scenario to reinforce your understanding and retention of concepts.

Chunking: Break down complex information into smaller, manageable chunks. By focusing on understanding and memorizing one chunk at a time, you'll find it easier to connect related ideas.

· Optimal study environment:

Minimize distractions: Select a quiet and well-lit study space. Turn off notifications on electronic devices to minimize distractions and create an environment conducive to focused learning.

Comfortable seating: Ensure your study area has comfortable seating. A relaxed body promotes better concentration and information retention during prolonged study sessions.

Regular breaks: Incorporate short breaks during study sessions. Scientifically proven, the brain's ability to retain information diminishes after a certain period of continuous focus.

· Healthy lifestyle choices:

Adequate sleep: Prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Sleep plays a crucial role in memory consolidation, allowing your brain to process and store information effectively.

Balanced diet: Fuel your brain with a well-balanced diet rich in nutrients. Omega-3 fatty acids are particularly beneficial for cognitive function and memory.

Hydration: Stay hydrated throughout the day. Dehydration can negatively impact cognitive functions, including memory and focus.

· Regular exercise:

Physical activity- Engage in regular physical exercise. Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, promoting the growth of new neurons and enhancing overall cognitive function.

Yoga and meditation- Incorporate relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation into your routine. These activities can reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance memory retention.

· Time management:

Effective planning- Develop a comprehensive study schedule that allocates sufficient time to each subject. Prioritize challenging subjects during peak concentration hours for optimal understanding and retention.

Revision strategy- Regularly revisit previously studied material. Utilize spaced repetition, a technique involving revisiting information at increasing intervals, to reinforce memory and improve long-term retention.

· Social support:

Study groups: Collaborate with classmates by joining or forming study groups. Teaching concepts to others not only solidifies your understanding but also enhances memory retention through active engagement.

Family support: Seek encouragement and understanding from your family. Regular discussions about your study goals and progress can provide emotional support and alleviate stress.

· Positive mindset:

Affirmations: Cultivate a positive mindset through daily affirmations. Positive self-talk can boost confidence and create a conducive mental environment for effective learning and retention.

Visualization: Visualize success in your exams. Create mental images of yourself confidently answering questions and completing the exams successfully. Visualization can instill a sense of achievement and motivation.

Gratitude: Express your gratitude to everyone who has been helpful in your academic journey thus far, particularly your parents and your teachers. Even if you cannot do it personally, maintain a gratitude journal. Gratitude is a powerful tool, to emotionally charge the brain and make you perform better.

Improving retention power is a gradual and ongoing process that requires dedication and a well-rounded approach. Remember, academic success is not solely about memorization but about understanding and retaining knowledge for the long term. Consistency and a holistic approach will undoubtedly pave the way for success in the CBSE Board Exams 2024.