Fact Check: CBSE Class 10th & 12th Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Released?

CBSE has clarified that the term 2 date sheet 2022 doing rounds on social media is fake. Warns students not to trust on any notice except the official one.

CBSE

CLAIM:

CBSE class 10th & 12th term 2 date sheet 2022 released

CLAIMED BY:

A fake CBSE circular on social media

RATING:

False

TRUTH - O - METER


Central Board of Secondary Education class 10th and 12th students are waiting for CBSE Term 2 Board Exam dates 2022 to be out. In view of this, a fake CBSE exam datesheet notice was being circulated on the internet. CBSE on February 1 took to twitter to clarify hat the datesheet being circulated is fake. CBSE students should therefore make sure to not to trust any notice except the one that will be uploaded on official website. Notice of date sheet release will also be shared on Twitter. Students are advised to rely only on the notices released on the official CBSE websites. In case they come across any forwarded notice, they must cross-check with their school authorities or check the official website for confirmation. CBSE has released the Term 2 sample question papers on the official website which clarfies that CBSE Term 2 exams will be conducted in a subjective type question format. 

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: Websites to check

  1. cbse.gov.in
  2. cbseacademic.nic.in

To be noted that CBSE Term 2 board exams 2022 are scheduled to be conducted in March- April 2022. However specfic dates have not been released yet. CBSE term 1 exam was conducted in November- December, 2021 and the Term 1 result is also awaited. However, as per sources it will be out by first week of February 2022.   

CBSE Term 2 Board exams to be conducted as scheduled

CBSE Term 2 board exams will be conducted in March-April 2022. However due to the pertaining COVID-19 situation and surge in cases in the country, many students and parents are demanding to cancel the CBSE board exams 2022. CBSE till now has not said anything on the entire matter so the exams will be conducted as per the schedule. 

CBSE Result 2022: Here's how to check CBSE Term 1 Results

  • Step 1: Once the result is out, candidates need to visit the CBSE websites-cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Next, select the link for Class 10, 12, and Term 1 results
  • Step 3: On the login window, carefully enter the roll number and school number
  • Step 4: Download the scorecards and print the results for future reference
