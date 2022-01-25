Last Updated:

Fact Check: CBSE Term 1 Class 12th Results 2022 To Be Declared On Jan 25?

CBSE has issued a clarification over a fake circular that announced class 12 result date. The fake circular mentioned that result will be out on Jan 25, 2022.

Cbse

CLAIM:

CBSE term 1 Class 12th results 2022 to be declared on Jan 25

CLAIMED BY:

A fake CBSE circular on social media

RATING:

False

CBSE Board Results 2022: Lakhs of students who took the term 1 exam are waiting for class 10 and class 12 results to be out. Speculations are being made that the results will be announced this week itself. However, CBSE has not announced exact date for releasing results. A circular is being circulated all over social media related to the result release date. It has been designed in such a way that it may confuse students that the CBSE has released dates. However, it is not true as circular which is being circulated claims that the CBSE class 12th board exam results will be announced on January 25, 2022. CBSE took to Twitter to announce that the circular is fake. It further clarified that no such circular having result details have been issued by CBSE.

PIB fact check took to Koo to clarify this. The Koo reads, “A circular allegedly issued by CBSE claims that the class 12th Board exam results will be announced on 25/01/2022.”

CBSE term 1 results 2022

A board official earlier gave his statement this month that the board will review the evaluation process from the third week of January. However, he too did not give a tentative CBSE term 1 result date. He said, "The COVID-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations."

After the release of CBSE term 1 exam result, students will be able to access the scorecards on the official websites. The list of official websites on which CBSE board exam results will be checked has been attached below. Students will also be able to check it through SMS, UMANG app, and through DigiLocker app too.

CBSE term 1 exam: Websites to check scores

  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here is how to check scores 

  • Candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above to check CBSE class 10th results or class 12th results
  • On the homepage, look for the link which reads CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022
  • Candidates will then be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth
  • Post logging in, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should go through it, download the result and also take its printout for future references
