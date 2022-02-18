Goa Board Exam 2022: GBSHSE Releases SSC, HSSC Term-II Date Sheet; Check Details

Goa Board exam 2022: The term-II timetable for SSC and HSSC term II board exams has been released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). All those students who are going to appear in the term-II exams for both SSC and HSSC can check the exam schedule by visiting gbshse.gov.in. Students must note that the examination will commence on April 5, 2022, and conclude on April 26, 2019.

The exam will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12 noon. As per the official notification, candidates have been advised to reach the exam centre at 10 am. The student will not be allowed entry to the examination hall half an hour after the commencement of the exam. The practical exams will commence on March 1, 2022, while for pre-vocational students, the practical exams will be conducted from March 14 onwards. The HSSC exams will be conducted between 9 am and 11:30 am. The timing of the exams has been mentioned with each exam in the timetable. The general stream practical exam for HSSC students will begin on March 1. The practicals for NSQF subjects will begin on March 15.

Goa Board Exam 2022: Here's how to check the Goa Board exam schedule

Step 1: Students need to visit the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

Step 2: Click on the " Circular " section on the home page

" section on the home page Step 3: Click on the " SSC/ HSSC Term 2" timetable link

timetable link Step 4: The SSC/ HSSC timetable will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Term 2 Timetable for further needs

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)