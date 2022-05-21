Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 To Be Out Today At 5 PM; Check How To Download Scorecard

Goa HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE is scheduled to release the class 12 or Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The notice pertaining to the results highlights that it will be declared today at 5 pm. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their class 12 board results once it is released today evening. It will be uploaded on the official website - gbshse.info and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

It should be noted that the Goa Board HSSC Results 2022 are for the Goa Term 2 or April exams which were conducted in offline mode. The students took the exams between April 5 and April 23, 2022. In order to check the scores, students should be ready with their roll numbers and other login details. The notice highlights that the consolidated marksheets may be released on May 24, 2022. The step-by-step process to download HSSC result marks is mentioned below.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: Follow these steps to check inter result

Step 1: Registered students who took the exam, should go to the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education website gbshse.info to check the results

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 (Marks) link available

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required login details in the required boxes

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the Goa Board HSSC Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

This year, over 20,000 students took the inter or Goa Board 12th Term 2 exams. In 2021, the overall pass percentage of Goa 12h results was 99.40% as exams were cancelled due to COVID. It should be noted that on May 21, the pass percentage of streams like Arts, Commerce and Science will be released separately. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates