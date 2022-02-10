Goa Board Result 2022: Class 10 Term 1 Result Out, Click On Direct Link To Download

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released Goa Board result 2022. The result has been released for SSC or Class 10 term 1 result. Students who took the exam can check the result on the official website gbshse.gov.in. It is available at the Institutional Login. Official notification related to Goa Board exam results 2022 reads, "SSC First Term Examination Marks can be downloaded from Institutional Login”.

Students are hereby informed that the Goa SSC Term 1 Result 2021 has been released. However, it can be accessed only by School Administrators and Principals using their Credentials. Therefore, students will have to get in touch with their respective School Authorities in order to be able to check their individual marks for Goa 10th Result for 1st Term Examination.

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: Here is how to check

Step 1: Concerned person will go to the official website gbshse.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Institutions' Step 3: Enter your user name and password to log in

Here is the direct link to check the GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22

GBSHSE SSC Term 1 Result 2021 – Weightage in Final Results

CBSE from this year is following the two terms pattern. Students should know that the term 1 result will play a role while preparing the final result. Following the CBSE Board, Goa Board had also decided to conduct Annual SSC Exam in two terms. The Board will collate marks in both exams to declare the final result in April 2022. Following the marking scheme that was shared by the GSBSHSE, the break-up of marks and weightage of different exams are as follows: