Govt Plans To Expand CBSE-International, Promote Collaboration With International Boards

The Government of India is making great progress in improving the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) reputation and global reach by increasing the size of its international board. The change intends to use CBSE's internationally acclaimed, inquiry-based, and skill-oriented curriculum, known as CBSE-International or CBSE-i, to serve a wider range of students globally.

About CBSE-i

CBSE introduced an international curriculum in 2010 which is known as CBSE-i to cater to Indian students staying overseas. CBSE-i is an enquiry and skill-based curriculum wherein the board aims to encourage critical and creative thinking skills, effective communication skills, interpersonal and collaborative skills and information and media skills.

In 240 schools across 26 countries, CBSE-International has been effectively implemented since it was first introduced in 2010 to suit the educational needs of Indian families who do not reside in those countries. The government intends to expand the presence of CBSE-i schools abroad, providing access to high-quality education for more pupils, in recognition of its effectiveness and alignment with international standards.

CBSE-i to partner with international school boards globally

The government emphasises the significance of establishing partnerships with school boards in other countries, particularly those in affluent nations.

“In the context of India's G20 presidency this year, wider collaborations with school boards in other countries, especially the developed ones, would certainly help improve the quality of school education in India,” said Shreevats Jaipuria, Chair, of the Education Committee, PHDCCI.

The CBSE-International curriculum has proven its ability to cater to diverse learning styles while maintaining high academic standards. We want to give students access to global possibilities and encourage cross-cultural learning by growing the international board.

An extensive and visionary policy, India's National Education Policy (NEP), is becoming known as a model for growing countries around the world. The NEP, which was created over a six-year period after considerable consultation with numerous stakeholders, is positioned to become a significant model for educational reform in comparable-sized emerging nations.

Shreevats Jaipuria stated that “NEP is a very comprehensive and forward-looking policy document which was finalised after a long and widespread consultative process which spanned six years and involved multiple stakeholders at different levels. Similar-sized emerging economies can easily adopt this document for their own education systems with a little tweak here and there.”

India is committed to developing worldwide educational cooperation and raising educational standards on a global scale, as seen by the government's plans to expand CBSE's international board and encourage the adoption of the NEP in emerging nations.