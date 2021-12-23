GSEB Board Exam 2022 Dates Revised For Classes 9 To 12; Check Schedule Here

GSEB Board Exams 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issued a notice informing the students that the board has revised the examination schedule for all exams, including preliminary, or second exams, talent search tests, for classes 9 to 12. The Board has also revised the dates of summer vacation and the new academic session. According to the latest schedule, the summer vacation is scheduled to start on May 9 and continue till June 12. Earlier, the summer was to start on May 2, 2022, and end on June 5, 2022.

Candidates must note that the prelim, or second exam, for Classes 10 to 12 will be conducted from March 28 to April 12, and for Classes 9 and 11, from April 21 to April 30, 2022. Check must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information. Check the key details given below.

GSEB Board exam schedule 2022: Class 9 To 12 Revised Exam Dates

Exam Old Date Revised Date Prelim/second exam (Class 9 to 12 all) January 27, 2022, to February 4, 2022 February 10 to 18, 2022 Talent Search Test (Class 9) February 7, 2022 February 22, 2022 Board subject at school level Exam theoretical-experimental February 9 to 11, 2022 February 24 to 26, 2022 Experimental/Practical exam (Class 12) February 14 to 23, 2022 March 2 to 12, 2022 Class 10 and 12 board exams March 14 to 30, 2022 March 28 to April 12, 2022 Class 9 and 11 school examination April 11 to 21, 2022 April 21 to 30, 2022

Gujarat Board Academic year 2022-23 and Summer Vacation

- Old date Revised date Summer vacation May 2 to June 5, 2022 May 9 to June 12, 2022 New academic year 2022-23 Starts on June 6, 2022 Starts from June 13, 2022

