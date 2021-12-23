GSEB Board Exam 2022 Dates Revised For Classes 9 To 12; Check Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
GSEB Board Exams 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issued a notice informing the students that the board has revised the examination schedule for all exams, including preliminary, or second exams, talent search tests, for classes 9 to 12. The Board has also revised the dates of summer vacation and the new academic session. According to the latest schedule, the summer vacation is scheduled to start on May 9 and continue till June 12. Earlier, the summer was to start on May 2, 2022, and end on June 5, 2022.
Candidates must note that the prelim, or second exam, for Classes 10 to 12 will be conducted from March 28 to April 12, and for Classes 9 and 11, from April 21 to April 30, 2022. Check must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information. Check the key details given below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|