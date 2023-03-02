Last Updated:

GSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's How To Download Gujarat Board Hall Ticket

GSEB Gujarat board exams 2023 are about to commence, students appearing for the GSEB SSC exam, conducted by Gujarat Board, can now access GSEB admit card 2023.

Written By
Saumya joshi
Representative Image

Image: Shutterstock


As Gujarat board exams 2023 are about to commence, students appearing for the GSEB SSC exam, conducted by Gujarat Board, can now access GSEB admit card 2023. The Gujarat board GSEB 10th admit card can be downloaded from the official site of GSEB at  gseb.org. Further, all the students would have to collect GSEB admit card 2023 from their respective schools. 

The Class 10 or SSC examination would commence on March 14 and would end on March 28. The exams are scheduled for March 14, 16, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, and 28. The time duration of the Gujarat board exams 2023 is from 10 am to 1.15 pm. 

Download GSEB 10th admit card 2023

The admit cards can be downloaded by schools following these simple steps. Here is the process to download the GSEB admit card 2023: 

Screenshot of the admit card login

Direct link to download GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023 

  1. Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.
  2. Click on GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the mobile number or email id.
  4. Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the admit card and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

 

 

 

