GSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's How To Download Gujarat Board Hall Ticket

As Gujarat board exams 2023 are about to commence, students appearing for the GSEB SSC exam, conducted by Gujarat Board, can now access GSEB admit card 2023. The Gujarat board GSEB 10th admit card can be downloaded from the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. Further, all the students would have to collect GSEB admit card 2023 from their respective schools.

The Class 10 or SSC examination would commence on March 14 and would end on March 28. The exams are scheduled for March 14, 16, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, and 28. The time duration of the Gujarat board exams 2023 is from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

Download GSEB 10th admit card 2023

The admit cards can be downloaded by schools following these simple steps. Here is the process to download the GSEB admit card 2023:

Direct link to download GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023