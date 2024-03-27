×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2024 Released, Raise Objections Before March 30; Link Here

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the much-awaited GSEB Class 12 Science answer key for the 2024 examinations.

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the much-awaited GSEB Class 12 Science answer key for the 2024 examinations. Aspirants who appeared for the GSEB Class 12 Science Board exams can now access the provisional answer key via the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

The provisional answer key encompasses subjects from the Science stream including Maths (050), Chemistry (052), Physical Science (054), and Life Science (056). Crafted meticulously by experts proficient in Gujarati, Hindi, and English mediums, the answer key promises to provide valuable insights into candidates' performance.

For those seeking to contest any discrepancies in the provisional answer key, GSEB has facilitated a simple objection process. Candidates can raise objections by sending an email to gsebsciencekey2024@gmail.com on or before March 30, 2024. It's imperative to note that objections will only be entertained via email submissions. Additionally, a nominal fee of Rs. 500/- per question must be remitted to "SBI BANK" through a challan. Submission of a copy of the paid challan along with the objection email is mandatory for processing. Any submissions lacking the challan copy will be disregarded.

Importantly, if a contested question is deemed valid upon review, the fee paid for that particular question will be promptly refunded to the candidate, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process.

How to Download GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2024

Aspirants eager to access the Gujarat GSEB HSC Science answer key 2024 can do so conveniently by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
  2. Locate and click on the "Gujarat GSEB HSC Science answer key 2024" link on the homepage.
  3. A PDF file will open containing the answer key; candidates can cross-verify their responses accordingly.
  4. Download the answer key for future reference.
  5. Ensure to keep a printed copy of the answer key for any further requirements.

Direct link to check answer key

For additional information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official GSEB website. Stay tuned for the latest announcements and notifications regarding the GSEB Class 12 Science examinations and results.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

