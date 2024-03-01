Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 13:51 IST

GSEB HSC Science hall tickets 2024 released, here's how to download

The Gujarat School Examination Board (GSEB) has issued the Higher Secondary Certification (HSC) hall tickets for the Class 12 science board exams 2024.

Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Gujarat School Examination Board (GSEB) has issued the Higher Secondary Certification (HSC) hall tickets for the Class 12 science board exams 2024. Schools are now able to download the GSEB HSC science hall tickets 2024 directly from the official board website, gseb.org. However, students are required to collect their exam hall tickets from their respective schools.

The GSEB HSC science board exam 2024 is scheduled to commence from March 11, starting with the Sahkar Panchayat and Namanam muḷa tatvo papers. The exams will be conducted in two shifts - the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6:15 pm. To download the hall ticket, schools will need their school index number along with either a mobile number or email ID.

In an official notice, the board informed that the public examination for all Class 12 candidates will commence from March 11, 2024. The admit cards (hall tickets) can be downloaded by logging in through the school index number and the registered mobile number or email ID of the school.

GSEB has instructed schools to print out the GSEB Class 12 science hall ticket 2024 and verify the subjects mentioned in the admit card by cross-referencing with the candidate's application form. Additionally, the admit card should include the photograph and signature of the examinee, along with those of the class teacher and principal, in the designated spaces.

GSEB HSC hall ticket 2024: How to download 

  1. Visit the official website, gseb.org.
  2. Click on the link for "HSC science hall ticket."
  3. A new window will open.
  4. Enter the school index number, email ID, or mobile number.
  5. Click on the login button.
  6. The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for further reference.
Published March 1st, 2024 at 13:51 IST

