Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

GSEB SSC, HSC Exams 2024 Begin Today, Important Instructions for Gujarat Board Candidates

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to commence the Class 10 and 12 examinations from today, March 11, 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to commence the Class 10 and 12 examinations from today, March 11, 2024. The GSEB HSC exams will be conducted in two shifts: Morning (10:30 am - 1:45 pm) and Afternoon (3:00 pm - 6:15 pm). Meanwhile, the GSEB Class 10 board exam 2024 will be held only in one shift, from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

Students appearing for the exams must carry their GSEB admit cards to the examination hall, as no student will be allowed to sit for the exams without it. The admit cards for SSC and HSC exams can be downloaded from the official website, www.gseb.org.

Gujarat Board Exam 2024: Important Instructions 

- Enter only the roll numbers in the assigned spaces.
- Bring your own pen, instrument/geometry box, as borrowing is not allowed.
- Electronic devices or gadgets such as phones, calculators, etc., are not permitted.
- After completing the exam, write "finished" or "Samapt" and cross the blank pages with a single line.
- Physically challenged students will receive an extra one hour to complete the exam.

GSEB Class 10 exam time table 2024:

The GSEB SSC exam will take place from March 11 to 22, 2024. Below is the detailed GSEB SSC time table:

- March 11, 2024: First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia
- March 13, 2024: Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics
- March 15, 2024: Social Science
- March 18, 2024: Science
- March 20, 2024: English (Second Language)
- March 21, 2024: Gujarati (Second Language)
- March 22, 2024: Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail

GSEB Class 12 time table 2024 for Arts and Commerce:
The GSEB Class 12 exam for Arts and Commerce streams will take place from March 11 to 26, 2024.

GSEB HSC time table 2024 for Science:
The GSEB 12th Class exam for Science stream will also take place from March 11 to 26, 2024.

Stay tuned to the official website and follow all guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

