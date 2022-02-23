Last Updated:

Gujarat Board Exams 2022: GSEB Classes 10, 12 Exams From March 28, Check Schedule Here

Gujarat Board Exams 2022: The examination date sheet for classes 10 and 12 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Gujarat Board Exams 2022

Gujarat Board Exams 2022: The examination date sheet for classes 10 and 12 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Wednesday. Students who are to appear in the examination can check the schedule by visiting the official website - gseb.org. Students must be aware that the board exams for both SSC and HSC will commence on March 28. 

As per the exam schedule, class 10 exams will be held between March 28 and April 9 from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The Science stream exams for class 12 will be held in the evening shift, from 3 pm to 6.30 pm, between March 28 and April 8. Exams for class 12 general streams will be held in three shifts — 10.30 am to 1.45 pm 3 pm to 6.15 pm and vocational tests from 3 pm to 6 pm — and will last until April 12. As per the notification, the examination will be held under strict COVID restriction at the designated exam centers, and carrying the admit card to the examination center is mandatory for all. Visit the official website for more details.

GSEB SSC Exam Timetable 2022 General Stream

  • Date
  • Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am - 1:45 pm)
  • Subject (Exam timing- 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

 
  • March 28, 2022

 
  • Sahkar Panchayat
  • Namanam muḷa tatvo

 
  • March 29, 2022

 
  • History
  • Statistics

 
  • March 30, 2022

 
  • Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi
  • Philosophy
  • March 31, 2022

 
  • -
  • Economics
  • April 1, 2022

 
  • Secretariat practices and Commerce
  • Geography
  • April 4, 2022

 
  • Social Science
  • Business Administration

 
  • April 5, 2022

 
  • Music Theory
  • Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)

 
  • April 6, 2022

 
  • -
  • Psychology

 
  • April 7, 2022

 
  • -
  • First language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil

 
  • April 8, 2022

 
  • -
  • Hindi (second language)

 
  • April 9, 2022
  • Painting (Theoretical)Painting (Practical)Healthcare(T)Retails (T)Beauty and WellnessTravel and Tourism
  • Computer Introduction

 
  • April 11, 2022

 
  • -
  • Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit

 
  • April 12, 2022

 
  • Rajyashastra
  • Sociology

 

 

Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2022 GSEB - All Subjects

  • Date

 
  • Subject
  • March 28, 2022

 
  • Physics
  • March 30, 2022

 
  • Chemistry
  • April 1, 2022

 
  • Biology
  • April 4, 2022

 
  • Mathematics

 
  • April 6, 2022

 
  • English – First Language & Second Language

 
  • April 8, 2022

 
  • First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)

 

