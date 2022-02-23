Gujarat Board Exams 2022: GSEB Classes 10, 12 Exams From March 28, Check Schedule Here

Gujarat Board Exams 2022: The examination date sheet for classes 10 and 12 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Wednesday. Students who are to appear in the examination can check the schedule by visiting the official website - gseb.org. Students must be aware that the board exams for both SSC and HSC will commence on March 28.

As per the exam schedule, class 10 exams will be held between March 28 and April 9 from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The Science stream exams for class 12 will be held in the evening shift, from 3 pm to 6.30 pm, between March 28 and April 8. Exams for class 12 general streams will be held in three shifts — 10.30 am to 1.45 pm 3 pm to 6.15 pm and vocational tests from 3 pm to 6 pm — and will last until April 12. As per the notification, the examination will be held under strict COVID restriction at the designated exam centers, and carrying the admit card to the examination center is mandatory for all. Visit the official website for more details.

GSEB SSC Exam Timetable 2022 General Stream

Date Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am - 1:45 pm) Subject (Exam timing- 3 pm – 6:15 pm) March 28, 2022 Sahkar Panchayat Namanam muḷa tatvo March 29, 2022 History Statistics March 30, 2022 Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi Philosophy March 31, 2022 - Economics April 1, 2022 Secretariat practices and Commerce Geography April 4, 2022 Social Science Business Administration April 5, 2022 Music Theory Gujarati (second language) / English (second language) April 6, 2022 - Psychology April 7, 2022 - First language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil April 8, 2022 - Hindi (second language) April 9, 2022 Painting (Theoretical)Painting (Practical)Healthcare(T)Retails (T)Beauty and WellnessTravel and Tourism Computer Introduction April 11, 2022 - Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit April 12, 2022 Rajyashastra Sociology

Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2022 GSEB - All Subjects

Date Subject March 28, 2022 Physics March 30, 2022 Chemistry April 1, 2022 Biology April 4, 2022 Mathematics April 6, 2022 English – First Language & Second Language April 8, 2022 First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)