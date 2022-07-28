Gujarat Board Exams 2023 From March 14, No Reduction In Syllabus; GSEB Annual Calendar Out

Gujarat Board Exams 2023: The academic calendar for the 2022–2023 session has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The Gujarat board exams 2023 will commence on March 14, 2023, and continue till March 31, 2023, as per the examination schedule, this time the board will follow the old exam pattern (exam pattern before the COVID pandemic). Given the COVID pandemic and lockdowns, the Gujarat Board reduced the exam syllabus by 30 to 35 percent over the last two years, but now onwards the exam will be based on the entire syllabus beginning this academic year, with no reductions.

GSEB shares annual calendar, schools to remain open for 241 days: Check important dates

Questions coming in the first term's exam will be based on the syllabus taught from June to September, and the second term will cover the syllabus taught from June to January. The second term exam will cover 30% of the syllabus taught from June to September and 70% from October to January. According to the calendar, schools will remain open for 241 days, and the first term that started on June 10 will continue till October 19, 2022. On October 20, students will be given 21 days off for Diwali. First-term exams will begin on October 10, 2022. The second term will begin on November 10 and will continue till April 30, 2023.

The preliminary exams for classes 9th to 12th will be held from January 27 to February 4, 2023, and the class 9th scholarship exam will be held on February 7, 2023. Class 9th and 11th final exams will be conducted between April 10 and April 21. The next academic session of 2023-24 will begin on June 5. Meanwhile, it is also advised to students that they must regularly check the official website of the Board for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative